ASHLAND
King’s Daughters announced it would make access to routine blood screening easy with its low-cost blood profile program.
The screening costs $25. No physician order or appointment is necessary. Fasting, though, is required.
LCBP includes complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, lipid panel and thyroid stimulating hormone.
King’s Daughters also offers optional A1C testing for $5. It provides information about the average levels of blood glucose over the past three months.
Screenings take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the following locations and dates:
• King’s Daughters Center for Advanced Imaging, 2225 Central Ave.; Fridays, Jan. 7 through June 24
• Bellefonte Centre, 1000 Ashland Drive, Suite 302, Russell; Thursdays, Jan. 6 through June 30
• Drive-thru lab (credit card only), 2406 Carter Ave., Ashland; Saturdays, Jan. 8 through June 25
• KD Ohio, 2001 Scioto Trail, Portsmouth; Jan. 21, March 18, May 20
• Medical Specialties, 1729 Kinneys Lane, Portsmouth; Jan. 17, March 21, May 16
• Family Care Center Grayson, 100 Bellefonte Road, Grayson; Jan. 14, March 11, May 13
• Family Care Center Ironton, 912 Park Ave., Ironton; Jan. 27, Feb. 24, March 24, April 28, May 26, June 23
• Medical Specialties Prestonsburg, 1279 Old Abbott Mtn. Road, Prestonsburg; Jan. 26, March 23, May 25
• Medical Specialties Jackson, 14395 St. Rt. 93, Jackson, Ohio; Jan. 21, March 18, May 20
• Family Care Center Wheelersburg, 8750 Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg; Jan. 14, March 11, May 13
Visit kingsdaughtershealth.com or check out the King’s Daughters Facebook page for more information.
Results will be mailed to participants’ homes and will be available in MyChart within two days. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Insurance can’t be billed.
Radio station
raising money
ASHLAND
XRock Online Radio is raising money for the Mayfield Disaster Relief.
The link on Facebook is the following: https://www.facebook.com/donate/303968668279491/.
XRock is committed to help fellow Kentuckians, it said, and “we are ‘Kentucky Strong.’”
St. Claire
Urgent Care
MOREHEAD
St. Claire HealthCare is bringing an urgent care facility to Morehead, according to a hospital news release.
The new urgent care center, set to open in February, will offer walk-in care after-hours and on weekends. It will feature on-site laboratory and radiology services for added convenience.
It will be temporarily at the SCH Outpatient Center at 1028 E. Main Street while a new facility is being built. The future home is between Cracker Barrel and Starbucks at I-64 and Ky. 32. Construction is set to begin early next year.
Ky. 2 closed Monday
near Carter City
CARTER CITY
The Kentucky Department of Highways will temporarily close part of Ky. 2 in the Carter City area of Carter County on Monday for repairs.
Beginning about 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, crews will close Ky. 2 just east of the Ky. 7-Ky. 2 intersection at Gesling at mile marker 15, which is on the AA Highway side of the intersection.
The road will remain closed at the work site through 4:30 p.m., or until work is complete. All traffic may use the AA Highway and Ky. 7 to reroute to or from Carter City.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.