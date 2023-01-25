Pancake breakfast set
HUNTINGTON
The Wild Ramp will host Maple Days 2023 Pancake Breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at the store at 555 14th St. West.
The menu will feature local maple syrup from Cedar Run Farm and Tom’s Creek Family Farm, pancakes, fried potatoes and pork sausage from Crawford Family Farm. Maple syrup will be available for purchase during the event.
Proceeds will go to support the Wild Ramp and local farms in the area.
Blood drives upcoming
ASHLAND
The Boyd County Chapter of the American Red Cross is planning blood drives at the following locations:
Feb. 3, 10 to 3 p.m. — Central Fire Station, 1021 Carter Ave., Ashland.
Feb. 15, 9 to 2 p.m. — Ohio University Riffe Center, 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton.
Feb. 17, noon to 5 p.m. — Bridges Christian Church, 1402 Kenwood Drive, Russell.
Feb. 20, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. — KDMC Health Education Center, 2201 Lexington Ave., Ashland.
Feb. 28, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Russell High School, 710 Red Devil Lane, Russell.
Specialty crop apps open
FRANKFORT
The proposal window is open for Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.
“The specialty crop program is intended to help make Kentucky specialty crops more competitive in both domestic and foreign markets,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “Specialty crops make up a significant part of Kentucky’s agricultural economy, and there is plenty of room to grow. We look forward to another round of creative proposals.”
Applicants must describe how the project potentially affects and produces measurable outcomes for the specialty crop industry and/or the public. Private, 501 ©(3) nonprofit organizations, and quasi government entities, including public universities, are eligible to apply. All projects are subject to the availability of funds. KDA will not award grant funds for projects that solely benefit a particular commercial product or provide profit to a single organization, institution, or individual.
Preliminary proposals must be submitted at kyagr.com/marketing/documents/Grants_Specialty_Crop_Block_Concept_Proposal.pdf and emailed to Brett McQueary at Brett.McQueary@ky.gov no later than 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 24. Qualifying applicants will be notified and invited to complete a full grant application.Specialty crops are defined as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticultural products, nursery crops (including floriculture), and honey. For a comprehensive list, visit ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp/specialty-crop.
Craft, vendor show upcoming
CATLETTSBURG
The third annual Redbud Craft and Vendor show is accepting vendors.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 15 at the Boyd County Convention Center at 15605 Ky. 180.
For more information, call (606) 585-0514.
SOMC offers diabetes support
PORTSMOUTH
SOMC Community Health is providing a diabetes support group for anyone with a diagnosis of diabetes, as well as caregivers and family members caring for someone with diabetes.
The support group is organized through a Facebook Group, and will meet virtually through Zoom on the last Thursday of every month. Meetings will last for 20-30 minutes, during which Community Health will answer questions and offer support to those affected by diabetes. They will also provide tips and recipes to help manage a diabetes diagnosis. Meetings will be recorded and available to watch later for those who are unable to attend, or wish to review the information.
Meetings are currently scheduled to take place on Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 30, April 27, May 25, June 29, July 28, Aug. 31, Sept. 28, Nov. 30 and Dec. 28.
To join the group, simply search “SOMC Diabetes Support Group” on Facebook and click “join.” The group is facilitated by Tabitha Crank, a nurse with SOMC Community Health, and Heather Swords, an SOMC Dietitian.
For more information, call (740) 356-2552.
