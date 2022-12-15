Blood drive upcoming
ASHLAND
The Red Cross has scheduled to following blood drives:
Monday at King’s Daughters Medical Center Health Education Center at 2201 Lexington Ave.
Dec. 23 at Bridges Christian Church at 1402 Kenwood Drive.
Dec. 27 at American Red Cross Boyd County Chapter House, 4201 Blackburn Ave.
Appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org.
HMoA sets holiday hours
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art will be closed on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Dec. 31, 2022, and Jan. 1 and 2, 2023.
There will be no Saturday KidsArt on Dec. 24 and 31 because of the holiday schedule. Saturday KidsArt will return on Jan. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Huntington Museum of Art is closed to the public on Mondays. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Art accepted for upcoming show
GRAYSON
The Grayson Gallery and Art Center will accept original works of art for its January exhibit.
Each artist may submit up to three pieces for sale or marked not for sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 14 and 16. Art on hand may be picked up at that time.
Works must be ready to display (wired for hanging or otherwise able to be exhibited for 3D pieces) with a tag on the back of each piece with the artist name and the title.
Three awards will be given at the free opening reception on Jan. 27.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
Today
10:30 a.m. — Cannonsburg Elementary School site-based, decision-making council, principal’s office.
Staff reports