ASHLAND
A Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for today at the Red Cross Chapter House from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The location is 4201 Blackburn Ave. in Ashland. Make an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767.
KDMC offers free sports physicals
ASHLAND
King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine announced two dates for free sports physicals for student athletes ages 13 to 19.
The first date is Friday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for students in southern Ohio. The physicals will take place at South Point High School stadium (983 County Rd. 60, South Point). This is for students from Dawson-Bryant (Coal Grove) High School, Ironton High School, Rock Hill High School, South Point High School, St. Joseph Central High School and Symmes Valley High School.
The second date is Friday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for students in Kentucky. The physicals will take place under the farmer’s market tent on the main King’s Daughters campus in Ashland, located at the corner of Central Ave. and 25th Street. This is for students from Boyd County High School, East Carter High School, Elliott County High School, Fairview High School, Greenup County High School, Holy Family School, Paul Blazer High School, Raceland High School, Rose Hill Christian School, Russell High School and West Carter High School.
Here is the schedule for each day:
Friday, July 17
8-9 a.m.: Ironton High School, St. Joseph Central High School
9-10 a.m.: Dawson-Bryant High School
10-11 a.m.: Symmes Valley High School
11 a.m. to noon: Rock Hill High School
1-2 p.m.: South Point High School
Friday, July 24
8-9 a.m.: Boyd County High School, Rose Hill Christian School
9-10 a.m.: Greenup County High School and Fairview High School
10-11 a.m.: Ashland Blazer High School, Holy Family School
11 a.m. to noon: Russell High School, Raceland High School
1-2 p.m.: East Carter High School, West Carter High School, Elliott County High School
Athletes must be signed in by 1:15.
Masks or facial coverings must be worn at all times. Temperatures will be taken and social distancing will be enforced. Sports physical forms must be completed before arrival in ink with a parent or guardian signature. Physicals will be performed by athletic trainers and orthopedic staff. For more information, call (606) 408-8288.