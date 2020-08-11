GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the health department at 806 Seaton Ave.
To schedule an appointment, call (800) 733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.com.
Hilltop Book event canceled
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art has announced that this year’s Hilltop Book Sale has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, which had been scheduled for Aug. 15 and 16, attracts hundreds of visitors to the indoor spaces of HMoA’s art studios.
“We felt it was best to be safe and cancel this year’s event to protect our staff, volunteers and patrons. We know how much people love this event and we look forward to bringing it back in the future,” HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming said.
Dementia, Alzheimer’s
events scheduled
The Alzheimer's Association will offer several informational sessions.
• The telephone program "Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia" will be offered at 2 p.m. Sept. 3.
• Caregiver programs will be offered via phone on Aug. 19 at 12:30 p.m.; Aug. 25 at 10:30 a.m.; Aug. 25 at 4 p.m.
• A caregiver program will be offered virtually on Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.
• “Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” will be offered virtually from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and at 1 p.m. Aug. 22.
• “Effective Communication Strategies for Dementia” will be offered online from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 20.
To register, call (800) 272-3900. Registration is required.
Healthgrades recognizes
Cabell Huntington
HUNTINGTON
Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) is a five-star recipient for C-Section Delivery as recognized by Healthgrades, the leading resource connecting consumers, physicians and health systems. This 5-star rating indicates that Cabell Huntington Hospital clinical outcomes for C-Section Delivery are statistically significantly better than expected.
“Our teams are dedicated to the safety and quality of those we serve,” said Kevin Fowler, president of CHH. “This honor only further demonstrates the compassion they provide every day.”
Healthgrades analyzed all-payer state data for 16 states for years 2016-18.
Girl Scouts having
drive-thru registration
ASHLAND
Girl Scouts of Ashland will be having a drive-thru registration day on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Central Park in Ashland from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free activity packets will be given out along with registration information. For more information, contact Nan Price at (800) 475-2621 ext. 1100.
MEETINGS
The FIVCO ADD Executive Committee will meet via Zoom at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
The link is https://zoom.us/j/98629176254?pwd=SzM0Nm5Ucm1MRE90U1pMQlpJSHY4UT09.
Meeting ID is 986 2917 6254; passcode is 149126.
The Olive Hill Planning and Zoning Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m.in the Office of the Olive Hill Center for Arts and Education at 120 Comet Drive in Olive Hill. In compliance with state orders, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.