MEADS
Kentucky Blood Center will conduct a drive on Thursday, Jan. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. via Kentucky Farmers Bank at Meade Station Church of God’s multi-purpose room at 10255 Cedar Hill Drive.
KBC is encouraging donors to start the new year out right by giving blood. According to KBC, winter months can be a challenging time to keep blood on the shelves for those who need it.
KBC says it needs more than 400 people to donate blood to supply the 70-plus hospitals it serves.
Donors must be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo ID and meet additional requirements.
Visit kybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-775-2522 to schedule a donation. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.