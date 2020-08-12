WURTLAND
The Kentucky Blood Center will have a blood drive today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wurtland Church of God gymnasium. It’s at 3361 Ky. 503.
The KBC wants to infuse donors’ summer with cash, so the non-profit is giving away a pair of $500 gift cards each week for a total of $16,000 awarded through Sept. 18.
All donors who register to donate at a KBC donor center or mobile blood drive each week will be entered to win one of the gift cards. The promotion started on May 30. Each registered donor will receive a $10 Walmart gift card.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo ID and meet additional requirements.
Visit kybloodcenter.org or call (800) 775-2522 for more information.
MEETINGS
The FIVCO Area Development District Executive Committee board of directors meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17. Lunch will be served at noon and the meeting will start at 12:30.
Executive Committee members are Judge-Executive Myron Lewis, Mayor Harold Slone, Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter, Keith Walker, Jim Garthee, Gayle Smith, Allen Gillum, Mayor Steve Gilmore and Ron McCloud.
The Boyd County Assessment Appeals Board will meet on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Boyd County Courthouse’s fiscal court room on the second floor. All persons who filed an appeal regarding their property tax assessment with property valuation are encouraged to attend. All attendees must clear through security and wear a mask. Call the county clerk’s office at (606) 739-5116 with any questions.