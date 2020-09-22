SUMMIT
Kentucky Blood Center is in need of area residents ready to donate blood to help ensure an adequate blood supply, according to a KBC press release.
A KBC event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the second-floor conference room at the Summit branch of the Kentucky Farmers Bank. It’s at 6313 U.S. Route 60.
Donors must 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo ID and meet additional requirements. A 16-year-old is eligible to donate with a signed parental permission slip. It can be found at kybloodcenter.org. Visit kybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-775-2522.
Blood products are used to help cancer patients, trauma patients, women in childbirth and individuals with chronic illnesses like sickle-cell anemia.
Lawrence library will open Oct. 1
LOUISA
The Lawrence County Public Library's grand opening celebration of the newly renovated building and children’s wing addition will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1.
The event will feature a drive-through carnival, including a stilt walker, fire performer and aerial acrobatics. Balloon animals and treat bags will be given away. A Kindle Fire tablet will be given away.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, events will be outside, rain or shine. Group tours of the building will be provided on a timed schedule with a limited number of participants in each group. Masks will be required for everyone older than 5 who enters the building.
Traffic flow will be monitored by the Louisa City Police with a specific driving pattern established by closing streets and points of entry.
For more information, visit lcplky.org.
Haunted asylum opening set
SOUTH SHORE
RC Haunted Asylum will open on Fridays and Saturdays starting this week and continuing through Oct. 31.
Admission is $10.
The venue is at 20 Antigue Loop.
For more information, call (606) 498-1214 or 547-1082.
Elliott committee
seeking sponsorships
ISONVILLE
The Elliott County Heritage and Tourism Committee is seeking sponsorships for signage throughout the county to mark tourism attractions including boat ramps and hiking trails.
Signs measure 18 by 24 inches. The cost of sponsoring a sign is $50. Sponsors can have their name or a message placed on the signs. To sponsor a sign, send a check to the Elliott County Heritage and Tourism Council, c/o Sue Keeton, 100 Woolridge Road, Isonville, KY 41149.
The committee meets the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. Follow it on Facebook for announcements, surveys and event ideas.
Virus causing cancellation
WEBBVILLE
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Webbville School Reunion has been canceled.