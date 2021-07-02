OLIVE HILL
Kentucky Blood Center will conduct a blood drive on Thursday, July 15, in Olive Hill.
KBC is encouraging donors to give blood during the summer months, typically a difficult time of the year to keep blood on the shelves. It is giving away two cars to two lucky donors.
Donors who gave blood between May 24 and July 4 were entered to win a 2021 Toyota C-HR. Donors who give from July 5 through Sept. 11 will be entered to win a 2021 AWD Toyota Camry.
Donors at the Olive Hill event will receive a limited-edition “Donate Y’all” hat and entered into the Camry drawing.
The drive is set for July 15 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Olive Hill Church of the Nazarene fellowship hall (510 Jordan Court). To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call (800) 775-2522.
Ranch open for
camping season
The summer camping program at the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch officially opened to campers for the 46th season on June 14 following a summer off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The camp runs throughout June and July.
The Boys & Girls Ranch is a non-profit organization. It serves Kentucky’s youth through a camping program designed to build self-esteem while teaching them respect for themselves, others and law enforcement professionals, according to a press release.
Boys in attendance the week of June 28 are from Boyd, Breckinridge, Graves, Spencer and Union counties.
Call the Ranch at (270) 362-8660 for information about how to invest in these children’s lives.
Traffic changes on Ky. 503
ARGILLITE
Traffic changes start next week on a $550,000 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet bridge replacement that’s under way on Ky. 503 in Greenup County.
Contractors are replacing the old culvert-style bridge on Ky. 503 at Indian Run Creek just south of the Ky. 207 intersection (milepoint 5.3) at Sammies Lane.
Beginning Tuesday, all Ky. 503 traffic will be shifted to a temporary creek crossing that’s been constructed adjacent to the work site. Traffic will be one lane controlled by temporary signals. Large trucks will be prohibited on the creek crossing, and must detour. Alternate routes for trucks include Ky. 5 and Ky. 207 through Flatwoods.
Construction of a new concrete bridge will take place over the next several months. The project is being done by Hinkle Construction Services LLC under a $553,349.25 low-bid Transportation Cabinet contract through the Bridging Kentucky program, according to KYTC.
Stroke support group
set for July 21
ASHLAND
The King’s Daughters Stroke Support Group provides both educational and emotional support for individuals recovering from stroke, their family and caregivers, according to a press release, and the next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 21.
This free support group allows those affected by stroke to discuss similar experiences and topics range from prevention of future strokes to lifestyle changes that stroke survivors need to make. The group is open to all regardless of where they received treatment.
The meetings will be conducted virtually through WebEx at noon on the third Wednesday of each month. The topic of this month’s meeting is signs and symptoms of stroke. Call Brittany Mabery at (606) 408-1303 or email brittany.mabery@kdmc.kdhs.us to register.
MEETING
Thursday, July 15: FIVCO Aging Advisory Council, 1:30 p.m.