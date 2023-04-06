Blood drive in Grayson
GRAYSON
Kentucky donors are encouraged to gallop into this upcoming Kentucky Blood Center drive to save lives and get their hands on an exciting new shirt, according to a press release.
A blood drive is scheduled for Primary Plus in Grayson on Monday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the KBC Bloodmobile at 645 Interstate Drive.
All donors who give blood at this KBC drive will receive a “Hold Your Horses” T-shirt (white supplies last) as a thank you for donating.
One in seven people at hospitals will need a blood transfusion for everything from traumas to premature births, surgeries, organ transplants, diseases such as cancer and sickle cell diseases, and so much more, stated the release.
Whatever the need, blood must be readily available to save a local patient’s life.
Kentucky Blood Center, through the generous donation of blood from donors, provides lifesaving blood products to more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements.
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-775-2522.
MEETING
Monday at 9 a.m.: Sanitation District No. 4 board, main office, 239 W. Little Garner Road.