ASHLAND
The Kentucky Blood Center will have a blood drive on Monday from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at King’s Daughters Medical Center’s Lexington Avenue parking garage basement.
KBC needs area residents to donate blood and help ensure an adequate blood supply, according to a press release. KBC serves 70-plus Kentucky hospitals.
Blood products are often used to help cancer patients, trauma patients, women in childbirth and individuals with chronic illnesses such as sickle cell anemia.
Donors at this upcoming KBC drive will receive a limited-edition pair of #SaveANeighbor Kentucky socks.
Blood donors must be 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo ID and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-olds may donate with a signed parental permission slip, which is accessible at kybloodcenter.org.
To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-775-2522.
BOCO car show Sunday
MEADS
The Boyd County Tourism & Convention Bureau is putting on a car show on Sunday afternoon.
The first annual BOCO Car Show is set for Sunday from 1-7 p.m. at Meade Station Plaza off U.S. 60.
The event will feature classic cars, local food, awards and prizes.
Email courtney.bctcb@gmail.com to pre-register.
Alliance announces
businesses of month
ASHLAND
The Ashland Alliance named The Queen’s Cottage and Tech Wizard Businesses of the Month for October, according to a press release from the Alliance.
The Queen’s Cottage will celebrate its third year of business this December. The store, located in Westwood across the street from Fairview Baptist Church, is in a 1940s-style white house with a large pink “Q” sign above the front door. It offers a full line of boutique clothing for tweens, teens and women. It carries a number of name brands and gift items as well as a variety of face masks.
Owner Kelly Queen and her husband also own a fundraising company in which they help raise money for local playgrounds, field trips, computers for classrooms and various other causes.
Tech Wizard, in Greenup, offers general IT services, computer repair, custom-built computers, small business websites, wireless security cameras and equipment, and low-cost cell phone plans.
Joshua Spears, the owner of the business, also serves as the President of the Greenup County Extension Council and the President of the Greenup Photography Club. The Wurtland native said Greenup was the perfect place to start his business. He’s seen substantial growth in the community.