ASHLAND
The American Red Cross will offer several opportunities to donate blood or platelets throughout the Tri-State in coming weeks.
Those who donate from today through May 31 will receive a Red Cross “We’re all in this together” T-shirt by mail, while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their T-shirt.
Donors are asked to make an appointment to donate by using the free Red Cross Blood Donor App or visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors are required to wear a face-covering or mask.
The Red Cross also is looking for blood drive hosts. To learn more and sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Drives in the region are the following:
• Ashland: May 22, 2 to 6:30 p.m. at Ashland Town Center.
• South Point: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at South Point United Methodist Church, 202 Third Street East.
• Portsmouth: May 26, noon to 5:30 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 610 Fourth Street.
Donors must show a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification at check-in. Donors also must be at least 17, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health.
Race Days lunches resume
RACELAND
The Raceland Race Days Committee will resume selling lunches today. Meals will be carry-out or delivery only.
The meal consists of a hamburger, chips and a drink for $5. It will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center. For delivery, call (606) 585-8087.
All proceeds go toward the cost of entertainment for Race Days.
MEETING
The city of Raceland will conduct a special council meeting today at 5 p.m. The virtual meeting will be posted on the city’s website and its Facebook page for public viewing.