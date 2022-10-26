Spooks and Sweets tonight
SUMMIT
Summit Church of the Nazarene will conduct its annual Spooks and Sweets event tonight from 6-7:30.
The indoor trick-or-treat experience drew more than 600 people last year.
The church is at 401 State Route 716.
Blood donations sought
ASHLAND
The American Red Cross offers several opportunities to donate blood in the coming weeks.
All types are needed, especially those with type O blood — blood products that are critical to keeping hospitals ready to help patients depending on transfusions in the weeks ahead.
Those who donate between Nov. 1 and 22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.
Appointments can be made to donate by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733-2767.
Blood drives are scheduled at the following times and locations:
• Today, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Ironton High School, 1701 S. 7th St., Ironton.
• Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Collins Career Center, 120 Marion Pike, Ironton.
• Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Central Fire Station, 1021 Carter Ave., Ashland.
• Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — LifeSong Church, 438 Boyd St., Russell.
• Nov. 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Bellefonte Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Drive, Ashland.
• Nov. 9, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. — King’s Daughters Medical Center Health Education Center, 2201 Lexington Ave., Ashland.
• Nov. 11, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Rock Hill Gym, 2415 County Road 26, Ironton.
• Nov. 16, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Paul G. Blazer High School, 1500 Blazer Boulevard, Ashland.
• Nov. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — American Red Cross Boyd County Chapter House, 4201 Blackburn Ave., Ashland.
Library branch offers crafting
FLATWOODS
The Flatwoods branch of the Greenup County Public Library will have a crafting event from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 for those 18 and older.
Signup ends on Monday. If the class is full, call (606) 932-4478 to be placed on a waiting list.
Fall festival will be Saturday
WURTLAND
Old Steam Baptist Church will have a free fall festival from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The church is at 2664 Ky. 503.
Super of year named from Ky.
BOWLING GREEN
A Kentucky school superintendent is the new national superintendent of the year.
Rob Clayton of Warren County Public Schools in Bowling Green was given the title by the National Association of School Superintendents last week in Reno, Nevada.
“We value our people; we know that our people are going to determine the level of success for our students and in turn, our students’ success impacts our greater community,” Clayton said in a news release from the district. “It’s special to be in a position to work with such dedicated professionals who are truly committed to our kids.”
