Blood donations may lead to prizes
ASHLAND
In addition to giving life, those who donate blood will be entered into a drawing from Sport Clips Haircuts.
Those who give blood through the end of September will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience, including:
• Two tickets to a 2023 Sport Clips-sponsored race of the winner’s choice.
• Round-trip airfare for two.
• Up to a three-night hotel stay.
• Entry to a Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent, if available.
• $750 gift card.
Those who give by the end of the month also will receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, also thanks to Sport Clips.
All those who give from Oct. 1 through 31 will receive a $5 e-Gift Card by email to a merchant of choice.
To participate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call (800) RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Those 17, (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Sept. 21 are: first — Kay Memmer; second — Cathy Hood; third — Juanita Ditty; fourth — Leannah Leslie.
Grayson chili cook-off set
GRAYSON
The Grayson Rotary Club’s chili cook-off will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at Grayson Municipal Park.
Teams may enter for $25 each.
Visitors may sample homemade chili at $1 per taste or $5 per bowl, then vote for favorites.
Vendors, activities for children and costume contests will be offered.
CASA reveals online auction
ASHLAND
Christmas at CASA online auction will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 7.
CASA of Northeast Kentucky will offer the event, which will have for auction unique experiences, traditional gifts and specifically curated items in a wide price range.
The goal of the event is to present an opportunity to shop while supporting CASA of Northeast Kentucky.
CASA serves children in Boyd, Carter, Morgan and Elliott counties.
For more information, call (606) 739-2177.
Ashland Blazer reunion coming up
ASHLAND
The Paul G. Blazer High School Class of 1982 40-year reunion is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ashland Elks Lodge on Carter Avenue from 7-11 p.m.
Those who attend may dress casually. Cost is $20 (single) or $35 (couple). Email moyerschevron@yahoo.com for more information.
Staff reports