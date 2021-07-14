ASHLAND
Woodland Oaks and Oakmont Manor will have a Carnival Block Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23 at 1820 Oakview Road.
Admission is free and open to all who wish to attend.
Vendors will be present and a gift card giveaway is planned. Yard games, music, a dunking booth, face painting, inflatables and a petting zoo are planned. Popcorn, snow cones, funnel cakes and cotton candy will be available.
Third Friday
event upcoming
CATLETTSBURG
Third Friday Event in Catlettsburg will feature the Gate City Cruisers and Food Truck Rally from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Boyd County Courthouse.
Live music and door prizes are planned.
The event is sponsored by the Catlettsburg Community Development Committee, Catlettsburg Main Street and Gate City Cruisers.
Pullman Concert
Series continues
HUNTINGTON
The local iHeart Radio group is ready to present its next Thursday night concert, scheduled for tonight at 6.
This evening’s event will have a 1980s theme. People are invited to dress in costume and wear “big hair.” There will be contests, too.
Ultra Sound will provide live music for the event, which is scheduled for 6-9 p.m.
OVW Live in
Carter County
GRAYSON
An Ohio Valley Wrestling Live show is slated for Saturday night at East Carter High School in Grayson.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the MTXE Junior Basketball Winter League.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The bell rings at 7 p.m. Cost of admission is $5 for adults, $2 for students and free for kids 12 and under.
Boys & Girls
Ranch still going
The summer camping program at the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch opened to campers for their 46th season on June 14. The camp ran throughout June and continues through the end of this month.
The non-profit organization serves Kentucky’s youth through a program designed to build their self-esteem, self-respect and respecting others and law enforcement professionals. Some of the activities include campfires, arts and crafts, nature, sports, swimming, fishing and archery. The camp is free for children.
Several female campers participated during the week of July 5-8. They were from Boyd, Clark, Henderson, Lyon, Mercer, Nelson and Union counties.