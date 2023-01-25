Blanket drive to help children in need
With cold temperatures arriving and winter in full swing, StepStone Family and Youth Services of Kentucky announced its “Wrapped in Love” winter blanket drive to benefit foster youth in need.
StepStone will be accepting donations of new and gently used blankets from Jan. 23 through Feb. 17 at locations across the state.
“StepStone Family and Youth Services is excited to host our blanket drive again this winter to support Kentucky’s foster children and teens in need,” said Kelsey Davis with StepStone Family and Youth Services. “Donating a blanket is a simple way to support our vulnerable youth, and we invite our community members to join us in giving the children we serve a warm, comforting belonging.”
StepStone Family and Youth Services helps connect children in need with foster families who can provide comforting, nurturing homes.
The organization has been serving Kentucky for more than 30 years and provides foster care services, counseling, respite care, training for foster parents and youth residential services. StepStone is always looking for new foster families willing to open their hearts and homes to help children in Kentucky communities who need safe, caring living environments.
Visit www.stepstoneyouth.com/kentucky for a list of donation drop-off locations.
One week left to apply for scholarships
FLEMINGSBURG
The deadline to apply for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's $59,000 college scholarships is one week away.
The Transportation Cabinet offers scholarships for high school or current college students seeking a civil engineering degree or a construction management degree from an accredited Kentucky university.
Since 1948, the Civil Engineering Scholarship Program has provided about 80 scholarship openings each year that are filled with new and returning students to improve the overall engineering expertise within the Transportation Cabinet.
The program is competitive, and scholarship recipients are chosen based on aptitude in math and science, test scores, recommendations and interest in engineering as a career.
Recipients can receive up to $59,000 over the four-year scholarship, and must agree to work for the Transportation Cabinet after graduation — one year of employment is required for each school year on scholarship.
The scholarship not only provides financial assistance but also provides a career path for selected candidates.
The Cabinet also offers a similar scholarship for students seeking a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management that provides graduates with the opportunity to work on various infrastructure projects around the state in construction, highway and structural design, traffic and more.
High school seniors, recent graduates, or current college students should apply for either the engineering or construction scholarship by the Feb. 1 deadline.
For those not interested in a four-year degree program, the Transportation Cabinet awards scholarships through a Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship Program for those interested in construction inspection, project administration, environmental analysis, highway and structural design, geotechnical, materials, planning, and traffic operations. One tech scholarship can be worth up to $12,000.
Visit https://Transportation.Ky.Gov/Education for more information. Those interested may also email Allen.Blair@ky.gov.