Black history museum to open
ASHLAND
The C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum will have its grand opening from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Food, drinks and entertainment will be provided.
The city will provide a shuttle service to bring guests to and from the event, as parking will be limited. King’s Daughters Medical Center will offer parking in lots between 24th and 25th streets and Central Avenue. Shuttles will begin pickup at 1:30 p.m.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
The museum is at 901 Kilgore Drive.
For more information, call Darrell Smith at (606) 254-6964 or Bernice Henry at (606) 571-5646.
Mexican food study planned
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Extension Office will offer “Travel the World without Leaving Your Kitchen — Mexico” from 6 to 8 p.m. May 5 at the office at 2420 Center St.
Traditional foods and Mexican history will be discussed and samples of Mexican cuisine will be served.
The class is free; to register, call (606) 739-5184.
Self-defense class set at Hope’s Place
ASHLAND
Hope’s Place Child Advocacy Center will offer a self-defense class for girls 13 to 17 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 26.
Cost is $10 per participant; the class will be limited to 10.
To register, email stephanie@hopesplace.org.
Hope’s Place is at 1100 Greenup Ave.
Boyd County sheriff to host forum
CATLETTSBURG
Boyd County Sheriff Jamie Reihs announced Wednesday that he will host a forum today at 5:30 p.m. at Diamond Links Golf Course in the upstairs clubhouse room — prior to Rush Off Road’s anniversary bash.
“I want to hear from the residents,” he said in a Facebook post. “I know there have been concerns in the past.”
Reihs said he will pay overtime to have additional units working this weekend. He plans to work as well.
“This meeting will allow us to share ideas and work together,” said the sheriff. “This meeting is in no way aimed at Rush Off Road. I am all for supporting what our county has to offer and to attract tourism. Anyone is welcome to attend.”
Churchill Downs sets Derby plans
LOUISVILLE
Churchill Downs is planning a series of celebrations and fan experiences leading up to the milestone 150th Kentucky Derby in May 2024.
The track rolled out a new website on Wednesday that included the official Kentucky Derby 150 logo.
Horse racing’s marquee event for 3-year-old thoroughbreds is the first jewel of the Triple Crown, as well as the United States’ longest continually run sporting event since 1875. The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the 2020 Derby from its traditional spot on the first Saturday in May for the first time since 1945; instead, it was run on Sept. 5, 2020, without spectators.
In May 2021, attendance was limited to 52,000 but by last spring, 147,294 watched in person as 81-1 long shot Rich Strike pulled off a stunning upset.
The track expects another huge crowd for the 149th Derby on May 6.
Churchill Downs president Mike Anderson said in a statement he is excited about the track’s subsequent plans to mark the race’s landmark anniversary and rich history of “tradition, hospitality and the best horse racing in the world.”
The events will unfold with the track undergoing major improvements.
May 2, 4:30 p.m. — Boyd County Extension District Board, Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg.
