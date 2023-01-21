Drive-thru COVID shot clinic Jan. 29
ASHLAND
King’s Daughters Medical Center is offering a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8 a.m to 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, at its Drive-Thru Center, at 2406 Carter Ave. in Ashland.
Whether someone is seeking their first vaccination or a booster shot, they can receive it at this event, without having to exit their vehicle. Vaccination shots from Moderna and Pfizer will be available. Appointments are required by calling the King’s Daughters Care 24/7 team at (606) 408-8999.
Patients are encouraged to bring their COVID-19 vaccine record card, but they are not required. The current vaccinations are differentiated by the term “bivalent booster” and offer protection against the evolving COVID-19 virus.
If someone needs to know their vaccination status, the Care 24/7 team can help determine that.
Black History Month celebration set
ASHLAND
“Good Trouble: A Black History Month Celebration” will be at 5 p.m. Feb. 25 at The Mill AKY.
Jonathan the Artist will provide musical entertainment. Black History Month trivia will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The Black History Month 2023 theme, “Black Resistance,” explores how African Americans have resisted historic and ongoing oppression, in all forms, especially the racial terrorism of lynching, racial pogroms and police killings, since the nation’s earliest days.
Woman, 2 children die in house fire
LEBANON JUNCTION
A house fire in central Kentucky has left a woman and two children dead, officials said.
The fire was reported early Thursday at the home in Bullitt County, just south of Louisville, and crews arrived to find flames and heavy smoke, Lebanon Junction Fire Chief Adam Heath told news outlets.
The victims include Eryan Toogood, 27, her daughter Haisley Heath, 6, and another girl whose identity wasn’t immediately released, Coroner Dave Billings said. All three are believed to have died of smoke inhalation, he said.
A man in the home survived, Billings said.
It appears the home had no working smoke detectors, Heath said.
The fire’s cause is being investigated.
