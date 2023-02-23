Black history mobile to visit
ASHLAND
In celebration of Black History Month at the Highlands, Maureen Berry Cadogan of Portsmouth will bring her very popular Black History Mobile Museum from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Regular museum admission applies.
Ky. 2078 closed near Olive Hill
OLIVE HILL
State highway crews ran into unforeseen issues yesterday replacing pipes on Ky. 2078 (Garvin Ridge) in Carter County this week. Work and road closures continued Wednesday on the east side of Garvin Ridge church and work on the west side will now start today (Thursday):
Crews will close Ky. 2078 at mile marker 1 on the west side of Garvin Ridge church to replace a drainage pipe. The road will be closed for 24 hours until 8 a.m. Friday.
During the road closures, motorists should detour using U.S. 60 through Globe or seek alternate routes.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
St. Mary’s Ironton offering orthopedics
IRONTON
Jarrod Smith, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with Scott Orthopedic Center, is now accepting patients at St. Mary’s Family Care-Ironton, located on the St. Mary’s Medical Center Campus-Ironton, 1408 Campbell Drive.
Specializing in sports medicine, Dr. Smith received his medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He completed a fellowship in orthopedic sports medicine at the Andrews Research and Education Foundation in Gulf Breeze, Florida, and an orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Smith, call (304) 525-6905.
Guest speaker at luncheon
SOUTH POINT
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Fourth Friday Luncheon is this Friday, Feb. 24, at noon at Tri-State Bible College.
Cara Dingus Brook, Chief Executive Officer and President at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, is the guest speaker.
Tri-State Bible is at 506 Margaret Street in South Point.
Staff reports