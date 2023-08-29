Big Band concert Sunday
PORTSMOUTH
The 35th annual Reunion Big Band Concert will be at 7 p.m. Sunday at Tracy Park.
Performers will include a full, 18-piece band of professional musicians from Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and Indiana performing two hours of classic American music from the 1940 era of big bands.
There is no admission charge for the outdoor concert.
Bandleader is Gary Billups. Vocalist and emcee is Anne Stephens.
Bible college plans conference
ASHLAND
Southland Bible Institute will have its annual fall conference on Oct. 19 and 20 on campus.
The conference will include guest speakers; the public is welcome.
Southland is at 5673 West Southland Drive.
Sourdough bread class set
BARBOURSVILLE
A class titled "Sourdough Bread: Become a Pro" will be offered from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Wholi Moli health food store in Merritt Creek Farm.
Instructor will be Jeanette Tourville.
Free sourdough starters will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The class is free, but donations for the teacher are encouraged.
Rummage sale to benefit Aspire!
ASHLAND
Aspire! TheatreWorks rummage sale will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at LifeSong Church.
Cast members of "Beauty and the Beast Jr." are having the sale to benefit their upcoming production.
Forest safety program planned
CATLETTSBURG
Boyd County Extension Service will offer a forest management program at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at the extension education center.
The program will cover the benefits of working with a forester. Local foresters will have presentations addressing timber harvesting and available landowner services to improve forest health and profitability.
To register, call the Boyd County Cooperative Extension Office at (606) 739–5184.
The education center is at 1758 Addington Road in Ashland.
MEETING
Friday at 9 a.m.: Sanitation District No. 4, board meeting, main office at 239 W. Little Garner Road.