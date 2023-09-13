Bibles from Him vendor fair Oct. 14
CANNONSBURG
Bibles from Him will sponsor its ninth-annual Vendor Fair and Benefit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Send Relief building at 12127 Midland Trail Road, near Cannonsburg Elementary School.
The event, hosted by Lisa Elkins Wilcox and Sarah Kate Hostetter, will feature more than 20 vendors, concessions and raffles. Proceeds will benefit the Russell ministry that puts Bibles in the hands of all ages. BFH is a 501©(3) Christian ministry.
For more information or to sign up as a vendor, call Wilcox at (606) 922-8520 or email her at lawilcox75@gmail.com.
2nd Oktoberfest upcoming
RUSSELL
The second annual Oktoberfest at Eridanus Brewing will be from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the brewery at 501 Ferry St.
Co-owner and head brewer Justin Matthews said the event is popular with the public.
“After the success of last year’s Oktoberfest, we wanted to create another event for craft beer enthusiasts, but also a safe and fun environment for families as well,” he said. “Oktoberfest promises to be a fun-filled day of games for all ages, live music, and guest breweries from other parts of Kentucky.”
Dragonfly Outdoor Café will be on site serving German-themed foods as well as the regular menu.
Admission is free, while food and drink prices will vary.
Founded in 2021 in the old Russell Train Depot, Eridanus Brewing is Greenup County’s first and only microbrewery, offering a variety of craft beverages, from craft beers brewed on site to handcrafted herbal teas from Appalachian Folkology.
Additional information can be found on the Facebook page or at eridanusbrewing.com.
Conference set this weekend
SOUTH POINT
Co-authors of the book “I Lived To Tell It: Testimonial Anthology” will kick off their book tour with empowerment conferences at Tri-State Worship Center.
Dr. Tina M. Beatty, who collected stories for the book, will be at the center at 10 a.m. Saturday the the conference, which will include speakers, vendors, musicians, praise dancers, testimonials, a financial workshop and more. There is no registration fee; lunch will be provided.
Beatty is the founder and senior pastor of King of Glory International Ministries and Lion of Judah International Ministries in Charleston and founder of the I Lived to Tell It Deliverance and Healing Conference. She has preached at conferences, retreats, revivals, churches, workshops, as well as conducted the conferences PrayerQuake, and the I Lived To Tell It Bootcamp “Diamond in the Rough” Mentorship Program. She is a life coach, hospital chaplain, mentor, published author and entrepreneur.
Beatty wrote “I Lived to Tell It: Testimonial Anthology” in 2022, a collection of stories by those who have overcome obstacles and circumstances. The book was released this year.
Scheduled participants include T.C. Clemons, Holly Schneider, Stacy Murray-Medcalf, Nanette Hines, Maritiza James, Nanette Hines, Tierra Graves and Shereen Reeves.
The conference is being hosted by the God Factor Ministries.
The center, at 901 Solida Road, is led by Bishop Terry Wagner.
For more information, call Murray-Medcalf at (740) 646-3558 or Beatty at (304) 720-5994.
Staff reports