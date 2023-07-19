Bible institute announces registration
ASHLAND
Southland Bible Institute registration for students will be on Aug. 10 and 11.
Classes will begin Aug. 14.
Southland accepts full-time, part-time and commuting students.
For more information, call (606) 928-5127.
The school is at 5673 Southland Drive.
Dressing Room sale Saturday
ASHLAND
The Friends of the Dressing Room’s 12th annual Christmas in July Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the halls of The Neighborhood at 2516 Carter Ave.
Items for sale will include vintage linens, purses, tableware, jewelry, holiday sweaters and partywear, snowmen and Santas, turkeys and pumpkins, wall hangings, tree ornaments, yard decorations, candles and live plants.
The Dressing Room is a nonprofit organization that provides free clothing and bed linens for the area’s less fortunate, made possible by community donations.
Suspect in trooper shooting fatally shot
COAL CITY, W.Va.
A suspect in the wounding of a West Virginia state trooper during a traffic stop Monday was fatally shot hours later after he refused police commands to drop a weapon, a state police spokesman said.
Scott A. O’Brien of Hamilton, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene in the Raleigh County community of Coal City, state police Capt. Robert Maddy said in a news release.
O’Brien was spotted running from a wooded area at 7 p.m. Monday. Troopers confirmed he was armed and shot him when he refused commands to drop the weapon, the statement said.
On Monday morning, a state trooper stopped a vehicle O’Brien was driving at a store near Interstate 77 in the Raleigh County community of Midway. O’Brien then fired a gun and struck the officer in the elbow before fleeing. Authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the officer’s condition.
The investigation remains ongoing, the statement said.
Staff, wire reports