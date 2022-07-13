2nd ballet session starts July 25
CHARLESTON
The American Academy Ballet, School of the Charleston Ballet, is enrolling students for a second four-week summer session, which will run July 25 through Aug. 19.
Classes will be for students 10 and older in the Charleston Ballet
studios at 100 Capitol St.
Those interested are encouraged to register as soon as possible by calling (304) 342-6541 or email info@thecharlestonballet.com for registration and additional information.
Bible college registration upcoming
ASHLAND
Registration for classes at Southland Bible Institute is scheduled for Aug. 11. Classes will begin Aug. 15. Classes for full time, part time, commuting students are available.
Southland is at 5673 Southland Drive. Arnold Adams is president of Southland. For more information, call (606) 928-5127.
MEETING
• Friday at 9 a.m.: Sanitation District 4, special meeting, 239 W. Little Garner Road.