TYGARTS CREEK
Repairs to protect the Bennett’s Mill Covered Bridge will require a temporary month-long closure of the historic Greenup County structure.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 15, and continuing through Dec. 15, contractors will make timber and masonry repairs at the covered bridge and perform erosion control work where it crosses Tygarts Creek just off Ky. 7 — 8 miles south of South Shore, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
During construction, the bridge will be closed to all traffic. Motorists needing access to Old Tygarts Creek Road or East Tygarts Creek Road should detour using the nearby AA Highway (Ky. 10) and East Tygarts Creek Road or other routes. Message boards will be used to alert motorists of the bridge closure.
The work is part of a KYTC project that will make improvements at two covered bridges — Bennett’s Mill and the Goddard Covered Bridge in Fleming County. Work will not change or impact the historic nature of the covered bridges. Intech Contracting is handling the work under a $218,899.98 low-bid KYTC contract.
Road repairs
in Boyd County
CANNONSBURG
Embankment repairs will require the temporary daytime closure of Cannonsburg Road (Ky. 3294) and Ice Dam Hollow Road in Boyd County next week, according to the Kentucky Transporation Cabinet.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 8, crews will close Cannonsburg Road at the Ice Dam Hollow Road intersection (milepoint 7.1) to install steel T-rail to support the embankment. Ice Dam Hollow Road will also be closed. Both roads will remain closed during daytime operating hours, about 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through Tuesday or until work is complete.
When the roads are closed, all thru traffic on Cannonsburg Road should detour using Lake Bonita Road (Ky. 538) or other routes. Ice Dam Hollow traffic may reroute along U.S. 23 through Catlettsburg.
MEETING
Monday
10 a.m.: Sanitation District No. 2 of Boyd County, board meeting.