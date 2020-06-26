CANNONSBURG
The Vandals Motorcycle Club will have a benefit ride for Aidan Robinson today beginning at noon.
The ride is $20 a bike and $15 a car. Participants will begin meeting at the club headquarters behind Mr. Gatti’s on U.S. 60 at 11 a.m.
They’ll travel along I-64 to Grayson, and then take the AA Highway (Ky. 9) to U.S. 23, which they’ll navigate until turning right onto 13th Street/U.S. 60. They’ll meet back at the club headquarters for a cookout.
The ride will be conducted in memory of Aidan Robinson, who died earlier this month at age 12 in an ATV accident.
Claims website open for dates
FRANKFORT
Those who seek help with their unemployment claims will have a physical location to visit from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
However, they must make an appointment first.
To make an appointment, a website has been established. It is:
https://secure.kentucky.gov/booking.web/Organization/Details/8
Officials, including Rep. Terri Branham Clark (D-Catlettsburg), will be at the site, which is ACTC Technology location on East Park Industrial Parkway.
About 90% of those who qualify for benefits have received unemployment checks; many more state workers are in the process of being trained to handle the remaining claims.
GCHD announces holiday hours
GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department will close at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and remain closed Friday in observance of Independence Day.
Normal operating hours will resume at 7:30 a.m. on July 6.