Benefit cruise-in upcoming
ASHLAND
Westwood Free Will Baptist Church will have a cruise-in from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at the church.
Donations will be accepted; proceeds will go to the youth ministry.
The church is at 1820 Hoods Creek Pike.
For more information, call (740) 646-5007 or (606) 571-9362.
Lions to sell burgers, funnel cakes
FLATWOODS
The Flatwoods Lions Club will have a hamburger-funnel cake fry from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hamor Village Shopping Center.
Proceeds will be used for club projects. Volunteers are welcome.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for this week are: first — Kay Memmer; second — Juanita Ditty; third — Norma Meek; fourth — Jacque Brownstead.
Staff reports