Benefit cruise-in upcoming

ASHLAND

Westwood Free Will Baptist Church will have a cruise-in from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at the church.

Donations will be accepted; proceeds will go to the youth ministry.

The church is at 1820 Hoods Creek Pike.

For more information, call (740) 646-5007 or (606) 571-9362.

Lions to sell burgers, funnel cakes

FLATWOODS

The Flatwoods Lions Club will have a hamburger-funnel cake fry from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hamor Village Shopping Center.

Proceeds will be used for club projects. Volunteers are welcome.

BCC bridge winners named

ASHLAND

Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for this week are: first — Kay Memmer; second — Juanita Ditty; third — Norma Meek; fourth — Jacque Brownstead.

Staff reports

Tags

Trending Video