BELLEFONTE
The 26th annual Fourth of July parade in Bellefonte is scheduled for Sunday, July 4, beginning at 1 p.m. Lineup will start at 12:30.
The parade will start at Community Presbyterian Church at 605 Bellefonte Princess Road.
The Bellefonte Police Department will serve as grand marshals.
Fireworks are set to begin at dusk. Organizer Mike Light said it will be a 35-minute show, and if you plan to come, come early. He said to bring your own cold drinks, snacks and lawn chairs.
ACTC registration
ASHLAND
Ashland Community and Technical College will host a fall registration event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on July 12, where prospective and returning students can learn about various programs of study and register for fall classes.
Highlighted programs are campus-specific, and the schedule is as follows:
College Drive Campus, 1400 College Drive, Ashland
• July 12 — associate of arts, associate of science, business administration and criminal justice.
• July 13 — associate degree nursing, cosmetology, health science technology, licensed practical nursing and surgical technology.
Technology Drive Campus, 902 Technology Drive, Grayson
• July 15 — advanced integrated technology, computerized manufacturing and machining, culinary arts, industrial maintenance technology and welding technology.
• July 16— air conditioning technology, applied process technologies, computer aided drafting and design and electrical technology.
• July 19 — computer and information technologies, interdisciplinary early childhood education, medical information technology.
Roberts Drive Campus, 4700 Roberts Drive, Ashland
• July 20 — automotive technology and diesel technology.
Those interested in attending one or more of the mini open houses are asked to register in advance by going to https://actcjuly2021.eventbrite.com.
Those who attend simply need to check in at the lobby of the campus they are visiting upon arrival.
For more information, call 606-326-2040 or email as_welcome@kctcs.edu.