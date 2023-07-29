Bear Creek (Ky. 1937) reopens
CATLETTSBURG
Kentucky Department of Highways crews in Boyd County have completed the Bear Creek Road (Ky. 1937) bridge replacement project ahead of schedule, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and the roadway has reopened.
Work began on Monday, July 24, to replace an aging culvert-style bridge under Ky. 1937 between Ky. 752 and Laramie Trail with a new aluminum box culvert.
The road was scheduled to be closed through Aug. 4 for the work, but crews managed to complete the work by 11 a.m. on Friday, July 28, and reopen the road. All detours have ceased and travel is back to normal.
Family reunion Aug. 6
SUMMIT
The 63rd Rucker-Artis family reunion will take place on Sunday, Aug. 6, at noon at Shelter House No. 1. Those who come should bring food, drinks and an item for the auction.
Aug. 7, 4 p.m. — Boyd Agriculture Development Board, Boyd County Conservation Office, 12250 Midland Trail, Ashland.
Staff reports