ASHLAND
The December meeting of the Boyd County Retired Teachers Association has been canceled because of the prevalence of the coronavirus.
Those wishing to continue the tradition of making a donation to The Dressing Room may take hats and gloves for children and adults to 2516 Carter Ave. between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday during December. Donations will be accepted by BCRTA officers at the garden center entrance of either Walmart from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 12.
Members also may make donations to the scholarship fund in memory of recently deceased retired teachers.
The next meeting is scheduled for March 4.
State conference
to go virtual
FRANKFORT
The 2021 Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference, the premier event for statewide produce growers to interact and learn, is set to take place virtually across four days in January, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA), in cooperation with the Kentucky State Horticultural Society (KSHS), Kentucky Vegetable Growers Association (KVGA), Organic Association of Kentucky (OAK), Kentucky Wineries Association (KWA), Kentucky Horticulture Council (KHC), the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment (UK), Kentucky State University College of Agriculture, Communities and the Environment (KSU), are joining together to bring this year’s conference to participants virtually.
Kentucky specialty crop growers will present as well as Kentucky Extension specialists and out-of-state speakers.
Pre-registration is available online or by mailing in the meeting registration form by Dec. 18. After this date, register online through the final session on Jan. 26. The conference registration fee is $25 and includes a year’s membership in the KVGA, KSHS, or OAK and full access to the recorded content for a year.
Registered participants will be emailed an invitation to join the conference via Zoom on Jan. 5, 12, 19, and 26. Those wishing to participate who do not have computer access may attend at one of the in-person viewing sessions at local county Extension offices. A current listing of participating county extension offices is available on the Conference website.
For registration questions, call (859) 490-0889 or email info@kyhortcouncil.org.
Dementia info
sessions set
The Alzheimer's Association will offer the upcoming virtual educational sessions.
• "The Warning Signs of Alzheimer's" is a one-hour webinar to be offered at 1 p.m. Dec. 8.
• "Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia" will be at noon Dec. 8 and also at 2 p.m. Dec. 10.
• "Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behavior" will be at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
• "Dementia Conversations" will be at noon Dec. 10.
• Memory Cafe" will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 14.
Registration is required for these programs. To register, call (800) 272-3900.