ASHLAND
The Boyd County Public Library’s summer reading program for children, teens and adults will run from June 1 through Aug. 1.
The theme, “Tails and Tales,” will encourage participants to explore wildlife and folktales with educational virtual and in-person activities.
Participants record hours read for prizes that will be awarded beginning Aug. 2
Registration begins May 1 at thebookplace.beanstack.org/.
Arts Night Out
set for May 26
HUNTINGTON
Arts Night Out: May Edition will be at 7 p.m. May 26 at the Shops at Heritage Station.
Huntington Fiction Factory will feature the city’s Literary Laureate Daniel O'Malley.
Featured artist will be Sassa Wilkes. Hill Tree Roastery will have a popup showcase at Nomada Bakery and Alchemy Theatre Troupe will screen their recent production of Noel Coward's "Hay Fever" on the back patio.
Plans to add more activities are ongoing.
Shop and Save
will be May 8
ASHLAND
Safe Harbor's Shop and Save will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 8 at the Ashland and Russell Kroger stores and Food City in Louisa.
Shoppers are asked to purchase items from a wish list while they are shopping to donate to Safe Harbor. Lists, which will be available at tables near the entrance, will include canned soup and vegetables, tuna, peanut butter, jelly, condiments, paper towels and diapers. Any donation is welcomed, including monetary donations and Kroger gift cards.
Donations will help Safe Harbor restock supplies.
Organized by the First Lady’s Office and Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the event exists to support emergency shelters across the state. The program was initiated by former First Lady Jane Beshear.
In addition, Safe Harbor is seeking volunteers to help distribute shopping lists, answer shopper questions and load and sort donations.
To volunteer for Safe Harbor in Ashland, Russell or Louisa or for more information, call Tiffanie Buckner at (606) 329-9304.