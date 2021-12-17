ASHLAND
Boyd County Public Library and the Ashland Elks Lodge 350 have partnered to host Project Warm, a national Elks effort to provide children in need with a new warm coat and winter accessories, according to a press release.
Children will also receive a free new book and access to library resources.
The invitation-only event will focus on kindergarten students identified by local school family resource directors. Students will arrive at different times on Sunday, Dec. 19. Ashland students will be at the main library at 1 p.m. Boyd County and Fairview students will be at the Midland branch.
The Ashland Elks received the spotlight grant for $2,000 from the National Elks Foundation to sponsor the event.
The grant funding will provide each child with a new winter coat, gloves, mittens and a toboggan to stay warm this winter. BCPL will supply each student a new book.
Visit thebookplace.org for more information on the library, or call (606) 329-0090.
GCHD announces
holiday hours
GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department will close at 2:30 pm on Wednesday and remain closed for the observance of Christmas, reopening at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 27.
For the New Year Holiday, the health department will close at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 29, reopening at 7:30 a.m. Jan 3.
Ashland Youth
Ballet to perform
ASHLAND
The Ashland Youth Ballet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra at Huntington City Building.
Also, AYB will perform with the Shawnee State University Performing Arts Academy at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Vern Riffe Center for the Performing Arts.
MEETINGS
• Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Russell Board of Education, special meeting, 908 Powell Lane, Flatwoods.
• Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Boyd Democrat Women’s Club, Elks Lodge, Carter Avenue, Ashland. Dinner will be served. Cost is $12. Sen. Robin Webb and County Commissioner Larry Brown will speak.