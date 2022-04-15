ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for April 13 are: first — Cecile Freeman; second — Jody Lowman; third — Judy Fannin; fourth — Norma Meek.
MEETING
Monday
3 p.m. — SIte-based decision-making council, Cannonsburg principal’s ofice.
Mostly sunny skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 15, 2022 @ 9:10 am
C.T. 'Bud" Williams, 86, of Russell, Kentucky went to be with the Lord on April 12, 2022 in the Boyd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ashland, KY. A private family service will held at a later date. carmanfuneral.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.