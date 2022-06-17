Man charged with sex crimes
CATLETTSBURG
A Catlettsburg man has been charged with both possession and distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under 12.
Darrin R. Rose, 39, was arrested without incident on Wednesday.
The Ashland Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit and the Catlettsburg Police Department executed a search warrant at Rose’s residence. He was found to be in possession of multiple electronic images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material.
Authorities seized multiple electronic items and transported them to the APD Cyber Crimes Unit. They are subjected to further examination.
The investigation is ongoing, according to APD, and more charges are expected to follow.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for June 15 are: first — Judy Fannin; second — Judy Fields; third — Kay Memmer; fourth — Cathy Hood.
Spring Session winners are: first — Norma Meek; second — Judy Fannin; third — Kathy Setterman; fourth — Juanita Ditty.
Genealogy meet set for June 27
GREENUP
The Greenup County Genealogy and Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. June 27 at the Greenup County Public Library.
Attendees will watch a YouTube video called “Reasonably Exhaustive Search | Genealogical Proof Standard | Ancestry” by Crista Cowan.
Staff, wire reports