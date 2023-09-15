BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners this week are: first — Juanita Ditty; second — Kathy Setterman; third — Cathy Hood; fourth — Kay Memmer.
30-year Blazer reunion upcoming
ASHLAND
The Paul G. Blazer High School Class of 1993 will have a reunion Sept. 22, 23 and 24.
Tailgating will be Friday at a classmate’s house before the game at Putnam Stadium. For details, email paulblazer1993@gmail.com.
Dinner and dancing will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at The Union on Carter.
The reunion will conclude with lunch and a tour of the school at 1 p.m. Sunday in the school gymnasium/auditorium. Class members’ family members and former teachers are invited.
For more information, call Class President Adrian John Cooper at (917) 975-6750.
Staff reports