Scholarship program at Centre
DANVILLE
Centre College is partnering with the Schuler Education Foundation on a $50 million scholarship initiative to support underserved students, officials said.
A $20 million grant from the foundation is being matched by an anonymous college donor for $40 million immediately and the college plans to raise $10 million over the next 10 years, a statement from Centre said.
The Schuler Access Initiative seeks to boost the number of talented students who are eligible for Pell grants or who have undocumented status in some of the nation’s top liberal arts colleges, the statement said. Centre is one of five colleges recently added to the program.
The funding will allow more than 120 students who might not otherwise be able to afford Centre to attend the college, officials said.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Sept. 7 are: first — Jacque Brownstead; second — Norma Meek; third — Kathy Setterman; fourth — Kay Memmer.
Winners for Sept. 14 are: first — Cathy Hood; second — Jody Lowman; third — Juanita Ditty; fourth — Cecile Freeman.
Ladies’ Summer Session winners are: first — Cathy Hood; second — Jacque Brownstead; third — Kay Memmer; fourth — Kathy Setterman.
Prison guard convicted of lying
CLARKSBURG, W.Va.
A federal correctional officer in West Virginia has been convicted of lying to an investigator about inmate abuse.
A jury in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg found William Lewis guilty on Tuesday of two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent.
Lewis was a correctional officer at the U.S. Penitentiary at Hazelton. It’s the same prison where Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger was killed in 2018, although there’s no indication Lewis had any connection to his death. Bulger was the third inmate killed at the prison over a six-month period.
Prosecutors said that after Lewis initially reported that excessive force was being used against inmates in a special housing unit, he denied during an interview with a federal investigator that such abuses had occurred.
In addition, Lewis, 34, of Elkins, was found to have falsely told the investigator that he “never told anybody” that he had “seen officers going too far.” Prosecutors said Lewis previously stated that prison staff were assaulting inmates and ultimately might kill one of them.
Lewis was acquitted of a third false statement count.
He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count. No sentencing date was immediately set.
Staff, wire reports