PRESTONSBURG
“Backing the Blue Music Paradise” will take place on July 29-31 in memory of the fallen officers from the devastating Floyd County shooting earlier this month.
The event is meant to honor Deputy William Petry, Captain Ralph Frasure, Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Drago.
It is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29, at 256 Irene Street in Prestonsburg.
New Autumn Project will perform from 6-8 p.m., Aaron Music from 8-10 and Shane Boyd 10-12.
The family of Chaffin will sing and deliver a speech on Saturday, July 30.
Joshua Frasure, Janean Freeman and students, Crossover, Stillwater, Killing Time, Dewey Moore, Troy Burchett and Hillbilly Drive Band will perform on July 30. It all begins at noon and will wrap up at midnight.
On Sunday, July 31, music starts at 2 p.m. with Mountain Echo followed by CJ the DJ, Cody Kennedy and Them, Allan Reid Band and Crossover, Patricia Wallen and Bobby Caudill. It will conclude around 10 p.m.
There will be a $5 a day donation and concessions will be available. All proceeds will go toward the Floyd County Community Foundation Fund.
A group will be taking donations at the local Tim Horton’s locations on 13th Street and Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
Shawn Leslie is the name of the organizer.
