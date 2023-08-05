Facing Hunger hosts drive-thru at Boyd
CANNONSBURG
Facing Hunger Foodbank is hosting a drive-thru mobile food distribution in at Boyd County High School (14375 Lions Lane) today. Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers will distribute meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until noon or until the product is gone.
Facing Hunger looks to serve more than 200 households, on a first-come, first-served basis — 16% of Boyd County’s population lives with food insecurity, including 20% of the county’s children.
Back-to-School Bash set for tonight
SUMMIT
Summit Church of the Nazarene will host a back-to-school bash tonight from 6 to 8:30 at 401 St. Rt. 716.
The event will feature food, games, music, a dunk tank, face painting, cotton candy, Kona Ice, inflatables, back-to-school haircuts and much more.
Outdoor movie tonight
FLATWOODS
The Flatwoods branch of the Greenup County Public Library’s Outdoor Movie will be “Vivo” at 8:30 p.m. today.
Back-to-school bash Saturday
CATLETTSBURG
A free, back-to-school bash is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Catlettsburg Harvest Church of God.
Local musicians will perform and there will be a dunk tank, inflatables, a pig roast and hot dogs. Giveaways are planned and local police and fire departments will be present.
The church is on Valley Street.
Staff reports