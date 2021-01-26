GREENUP
Kentucky State Police are working on identifying the body of a man found Sunday in the Ohio River.
Described as a man without any identifying marks such as tattoos or scars, the body was recovered near the Greenup Locks and Dam. KSP has not ruled out any criminal action regarding the man’s death, pending the results of an autopsy.
Trooper Shane Goodall, the Post 14 spokesperson, said investigators are still waiting on dental records to come back to make a positive identification of the decadent.
Anyone with any information relating to the man is asked to call KSP at (606) 928-6421. Detective Jeff Kelley is working the case.
Spring Violin Recital in May
ASHLAND
Students of Kathy Chamis will perform in a spring violin recital at Gateway Church on Sunday, May 16, at 3 p.m.
Performers include Lexie Miller, Emily Pennington, Emma Willhelm, Linda Duke, Alexandria Caldwell, Bob Miller, Cari Esque and Kathy Chamis.