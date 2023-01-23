Author to sign at Broadway Books
ASHLAND
Author Michele Zirkle will bring some of her books, including her latest children’s book, “Snowie the Squareman,” to Broadway Books on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. Those interested are welcome to “come hang out,” according to Broadway Books and get a book signed.
Visit michelezirkle.com/books for more information about Zirkle.
Chorus rehearsals to begin Tuesday
HUNTINGTON
Musical Arts Guild, a multi-generational community chorus, will begin rehearsals for its 60th season at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church at Fifth Avenue and 10th Street.
A spring choir concert will feature local talent performing music ranging from Broadway favorites to light jazz. New singers of all ages are invited to join.
Cabell named one of America’s best
HUNTINGTON
Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH), a member of Mountain Health Network, today announced that it is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2023.
According to new research released by Healthgrades, this achievement puts CHH in the top 2% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures. CHH is the only hospital in West Virginia to be named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals in 2023, and this is the fifth consecutive year the hospital has been among America’s 250 Best Hospitals (2019-2023).
Healthgrades reports that from 2019-21, patients treated in hospitals that achieved the top 100 honor, on average, had a 25.5% lower risk of death than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award, as measured across 31 rated conditions and procedures where mortality is the outcome.
Visit Healthgrades.com/quality/americas-best-hospitals for an in-depth look at Cabell Huntington Hospital’s performance profile. Consumers can also visit Healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality.
Tuesday, 6 p.m. — Boyd County Board of Education regular board meeting, BCHS, Alumni Auditorium; public forum on school nutrition and physical activity will be at 5:45 p.m.
