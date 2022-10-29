Auditions set for show
ASHLAND
Auditions for the Paramount Players’ production of “A Christmas Carol, Scrooge and Marley” will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Paramount Arts Center.
Those 8 and older are invited to audition. No singing or dancing will be required but hopefuls will be asked to cold-read with other actors.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Roles for several named characters and ensemble parts with speaking roles will be available.
Film festival to get under way
HUNTINGTON
The International Film Festival will be Nov. 3 through 5 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
The event will include the Oscar-nominated Danish film “Flee” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday; the Oscar-nominated “The Worst Person in the World,” a dramedy from Norway, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday; “Official Competition,” a Spanish film starring Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas, which shows at 7:30 p.m. Saturday; “Happening,” a French film with English subtitles, which will show at 7:30 p.m. Friday; “Hit the Road,” a comic-drama from Iran with English subtitles, which will be presented at 5:30 p.m. Friday and 12:30 p.m. Saturday; and “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story,” showing at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets, which are $10 per film, may be purchased at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. For more information, call (304) 696-6656. To view movie trailers and to download the film schedule, visit marshallartistsseries.org.
Staff reports