ASHLAND
Cheryl Deborde, the president and CEO of Members Choice Credit Union, is among four finalists for the 2021 Credit Union Hero of the Year, sponsored by Symitar, as announced by Credit Union Magazine on Wednesday.
The other three are Nick Kessenich (Members First in Madison, Wisconsin), Bill Lawton (Community Financial in Plymouth, Michigan) and Val Mindak (Park City in Merrill, Wisconsin).
“These Credit Union Heroes have served their members and communities for nearly their whole lives,” said Todd Spiczenski, Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Chief Products and Services Officer. “They are creating innovative programs at their credit unions, and they’re champions for the credit union movement.”
Qualified individuals meet the following criteria:
• are credit union system employees or volunteers
• are working or retired
• are unsung heroes, going above and beyond to promote credit union philosophy
• take a stand or demonstrate a strong belief in credit union philosophy
• show dedication to credit union principles
• make a difference in their community
Vote at cuna.org/cuhero by March 20.
Writer’s Series begins Feb. 17
IRONTON
The Ohio University Southern Writer’s Series kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 17, with a virtual session with poet Courtney LeBlanc.
LeBlanc is the author of “Beautiful & Full of Monsters” (Vegetarian Alcoholic Press); and chapbooks “All in the Family“ (Bottlecap Press) and “The Violence Within” (Flutter Press).
She is also the founder and editor-in-chief of Riot in Your Throat, an independent poetry press.
She received an MBA from the University of Baltimore and an MFA from Queens University in Charlotte. She loves nail polish, tattoos and a soy latte each morning.
The virtual session will begin at 1 p.m. on Feb. 17 via Microsoft Teams: https://bit.ly/3rGpSlB
Read her publications on her blog www.wordperv.com or follow her on Twitter @wordperv and Instagram @wordperv79.
Other upcoming Writer’s Series events include poet Caroline Earleywine, March 24; and poet and short story writer Amy Haddad, April 21.
For more information about the Writer’s Series, contact Barbara Biggs at costas@ohio.edu or 740-533-4649.
Cabell among Top 250 Best in America
HUNTINGTON
Cabell Huntington Hospital is the only hospital in West Virginia to be named to America’s 250 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades. This is the third year in a row CHH has received this honor.
Healthgrades, a leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, released the recipients this week of the America’s 250 Best Hospitals Awards, which represent the top hospitals in the nation. These hospitals demonstrate superior clinical outcomes across the majority of common inpatient conditions and procedures. This award recognizes the top 5% of 5,000 hospitals in the nation for clinical excellence.
CHH has also been recognized as one of Healthgrades 2021 America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery and among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement for the 10th year in a row as well as six additional excellence awards.
Visit cabellhuntington.org for a complete listing of Healthgrades awards presented to the hospital.