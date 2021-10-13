ASHLAND
Ashland Town Center has scheduled two events for the coming days.
• Flannel Fest will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot near Belk Women and Kids. Attendees may wear their favorite plaid. Music will be provided by Devin Hale and the Brews Brothers. Drinks will be by Kentucky Hall of Fame Café and outdoor yard games, food trucks and activities for children are planned.
• Drive-through Candy Crawl will be from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 30 beginning near the Belk Women and Children sections, where all vehicles will receive a bag on the outside of their car side mirrors. Participants will drive through the event to collect candy and crafts from participating retailers, while supplies last.
All participants are asked to conduct themselves in a safe and respectful way in accordance with all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates, as well as each individual retailer’s policies.
For more information, visit ashlandtowncenter.com.
Macrame class
at library
FLATWOODS
A macrame class will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Flatwoods branch of the Greenup County Public Library.
Basic macrame knots will be taught and participants will make a wall hanging to take home.
For more information, call (606) 473-6514.
Walk-in flu
shot clinics
ASHLAND
King’s Daughters is set to host upcoming walk-in flu vaccine clinics at King’s Daughters Primary Care Flatwoods at 2420 Argillite Road and King’s Daughters Family Care Center Grayson at 100 Bellefonte Drive.
“This year is more important than ever to be protected from the flu,” said Lisa Ashley, director of primary care practices at King’s Daughters. “These walk-in clinics will help ensure our communities have the protection they need.”
Upcoming walk-in flu vaccine clinics are scheduled on the following dates:
• 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, and Thursday, Oct. 21, at King’s Daughters Primary Care Flatwoods
• 3 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at KD Family Care Center Grayson
No appointment is needed. Individuals do not need to be patients in the practice to receive the vaccination during scheduled times. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
Flu shots are for adults age 18 and older only. For pediatric and high dose vaccinations please contact your provider.
Flu vaccination cost will be billed to insurance. Cost for self-pay patients is $27; cash, checks and credit cards welcome.
Clothing drive
through Friday
ASHLAND
BesTitle Agency partnered with Dress for Success River Cities for its first annual 9 to 5 Clothing Drive, which they’ve conducted throughout the month so far. It will wrap up this Friday.
Items will be accepted at any BesTitle office in Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio.
Some items needed: apparel, new hosiery and undergarments, scarves, belts, handbags, tote bags, scrubs, footwear, seasonal outwear, jewelry, uniform pieces, trades work apparel, regular size cosmetics, cosmetic cases, personal care items and hair products.
The items in biggest need are shoes, maternity clothes, and clothing. Those who are donating are asked to put clothing on hangers and shoes, handbags, accessories, etc., in boxes or shopping bags.