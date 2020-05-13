ASHLAND
Ashland Town Center has announced it is providing opportunities throughout the summer to honor 2020 graduates by commemorating their accomplishments.
Washington Prime Group, the mall’s parent company, is hosting a digital graduation cap photo contest called #ScholarSpree, presented in partnership with Vervantis, Inc., and Lewis Sign. Washington Prime Group is giving away $10,000 to 13 winners who will have the chance to grab prizes ranging from $500 to $3,000 to spend at any Washington Prime property nationwide. The prize money is intended to help graduates prepare for their next steps after graduation.
The contest window is open and is running through June 12. Winners will be announced June 19.
High school graduates are encouraged to decorate the top of their graduation cap and then share a photo on social media, tagging @WashingtonPrimeGroup with the hashtag #ScholarSpree. All entries will be posted on a landing page.
Follow the Washington Prime Group and Ashland Town Center pages on Facebook for more information.
Lane closure east U.S. 60 near Summit
SUMMIT
The right lane of eastbound U.S. 60 in Boyd County near Summit will be closed through Friday from mile markers 8 to 9 just before Boy Scout Road as Kentucky Department of Highways crews continue slide repairs between Summit Plaza and Garden Roller Rink.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
KDMC brings on orthopedic surgeon
King’s Daughters Orthopedics & Sports Medicine has announced Jarrod Smith, M.D., as an addition to its team.
Dr. Smith previously practiced at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. He will practice in the following two locations: King’s Daughters Russell (399 Diederich Blvd.) and King’s Daughters Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (613 23rd Street, Suite G30). Call (606) 920-9402 for an appointment.
Smith played football at Georgetown College and the University of Tennessee. He earned a medical degree from Marshall University. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga.
W.Va. campground schedule released
HUNTINGTON
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District, has released its West Virginia campground schedule for 2020, which allows only West Virginia residents to enter the parks until further notice.
Non-West Virginia residents with a camping reservation may cancel reservations at recreation.gov through June 9. Fees will be automatically refunded.
For updates about the status of camping facilities, visit recreation.gov.
For more information, call the Public Affairs Office at (304) 360-5757.
MEETING
The City of Raceland will have a special council meeting on Friday. The virtual meeting will be posted on the city’s website and the city’s Facebook page for public viewing.