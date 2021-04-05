ASHLAND
The Ashland Town Center will expand its operating hours to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Monday press release.
The extended hours “will allow guests more time to safely dine, shop and enjoy the town center,” the release stated.
The mall is still committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone, it said, and it has proactively implemented additions to the code of conduct to address COVID-19.
Visit the Ashland Town Center Facebook page or follow @AshlandTownCenter on Instagram for up-to-date information.
Farmers Market
Ironton meeting set
IRONTON
Farmers Marker Vendors spring meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at The Market.
Attendees should bring seating.
Nonvendors who would like more information are welcome.
Those who can not attend should call market manager Sam Heighton at (740) 533-7951.
Alzheimer’s sessions
to be offered
LEXINGTON
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer virtual and telephone sessions.
• Upcoming caregiver support groups by phone will be from 4 to 5 p.m. April 27; noon to 1 p.m. April 29; and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 29.
• Upcoming support groups that can be accessed virtually and by phone will be 1 to 2 p.m. April 15; 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. April 19; 6 to 7 p.m. April 19; and 4 to 5 p.m. April 20.
• “Living with Alzheimer’s and Dementia for Caregivers: Middle Stages Series” will be offered via telephone as a series at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, starting this week and continuing through April 28.
• Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia" will be online and on telephone at 2 p.m. and at 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Memory Cafe will be at 2 p.m. April 12 via internet.
• “Dementia Conversations” will be from 1 to 2 p.m. April 29 virtually or via telephone.
To register for these groups, call the Alzheimer's Association’s 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for March 31 are: first — Norma Meek; second — Jo Weller; third — Karen Maher; fourth — Teri McKee.
ACTC has dual credit programs
ASHLAND
High school students have the opportunity to earn college credit in both general education and career and technical education courses at Ashland Community and Technical College through the dual credit program.
ACTC recently partnered with four technology centers to offer dual credit in technical courses: Russell Area Technology Center, Greenup Area Technology Center, Boyd County Career and Technical Center, and Carter County Career and Technical Center.
ACTC also has an early college agreement with Holy Family.
ACTC partners with 11 local school districts to offer dual credit courses: Ashland Independent, Boyd County, Carter County, Carter Christian Academy, Elliott County, Fairview Independent, Greenup County, Lawrence County, Raceland-Worthington Independent, Russell Independent and Rose Hill Christian.
“ACTC works on building strong relationships with our partner school districts, and dual credit is a key part of these relationships. We hope to see many of these students on our campus as credential seeking students after high school graduation,” Vicki McGinnis, dual credit coordinator, said. “There are many ACTC scholarship opportunities for students after high school graduation. Students who earn dual credit in high school and then finish a degree with us could potentially come out owing little or no money for tuition, depending on their program.”
Dual credit students have two types of scholarships from the state they can use to pay for courses — dual credit scholarships and Work Ready dual credit scholarships.
For more information, call (606) 326-2000.