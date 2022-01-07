ASHLAND
An Ashland school bus slid off the road when it attempted to go around a stalled vehicle Thursday afternoon.
Five high school students were on board when the bus was maneuvering around the stalled vehicle and went off of a side street, said Ashland Superintendent Sean Howard. The bus didn’t have the traction it needed to get back square on the road.
Howard said, despite rumors, no bus overturned or had any major incident. Everyone is fine and made it home safely.
Farmers Market
applications available
GREENUP
Greenup County Farmers Market vendor applications are available.
For more information or to obtain an application, call Linda Hieneman at the Greenup Extension Office at (606) 836-0201 or email the president at kyredhead55@yahoo.com.
Tudor’s gives
$100 gift cards
Each participating Tudor’s location gave away a $100 gift card in a December contest.
Judith Minix was the recipient of a $100 gift card in Grayson.
Justina Hamilton won the $100 gift card in Ashland.
There were 73 lucky winners in all.
Foreign language
classes offered
ASHLAND
Registration for Workforce Solutions classes that teach participants the fundamentals of learning a new language is now open.
Potential classes include “Beginning Conversational French,” “Conversational Japanese,” “Instant Italian,” and “Speed Spanish.”
Classes will open Wednesday and will cost from $100 to $115. Each course offers an instructor-led or self-paced option.
Students complete interactive courses entirely over the Internet. All courses are led by expert instructors, many of whom are nationally known authors. These courses are affordable, fun, fast and convenient.
To search for the classes listed above or to see the entire catalog of classes, visit https://www.ed2go.com/actc to find course descriptions, instructor information and user-friendly instructions.
For more information, email Robin Harris, director of workforce solutions, at robin.harris@kctcs.edu.
$70K-plus awarded for
farmer appreciation projects
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is awarding more than $70,000 for farmer appreciation projects across the state, Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced.
“Farmers have a tough job — a job that often goes unappreciated,” Quarles said. “The goal of these grants is to fund projects that will raise awareness in our communities about the work farmers do each and every day, giving farmers the appreciation they need to know what they do matters.”
The grants are funded by part of a $500,000 grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to KDA this year. The overall scope of the $500,000 grant will allow KDA to expand on the “Raising Hope — Supporting Healthy Lives on Kentucky Farms” campaign. The endeavor, which partners KDA with state universities and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, focuses strategies on the mental and physical health of agricultural producers by increasing awareness of the issue, normalizing the discussion of the topic, reducing the stigma of seeking help, and showing farmer appreciation.
A total of $75,000 of the overall funds was available for small grants, up to $5,000 each, to be awarded to create and conduct local farmer-appreciation projects. The awarded projects will support community-based farmer appreciation programs that will promote the many contributions of farmers and their families and to appreciate the various challenges farmers face working in agriculture.
Forty-four applications were received and 16 projects were awarded.