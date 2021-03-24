CEDARVILLE, OHIO
James Barber, a senior accounting major and member of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) at Cedarville University, has been recognized as a Cadet of the Year by the Central State University ROTC program, according to a news release.
Out of nearly 20,000 cadets nationwide, Barber is one of 273 cadets to be honored with the award. Recipients were selected from regional ROTC programs after their grades, academic standing and leadership potential were assessed. They attended a virtual leadership conference where they received training from general officers.
Barber, an Ashland native, said being recognized for leadership potential is evidence of his growth during his four years at Cedarville.
Barber hopes to emulate the servant-leadership of Jesus as he steps into military service after college, he said. Following his graduation ceremony on May 1, Barber will be commissioned as an officer in the United States Army. He will then spend a year training in the Infantry Basic Officer Leaders Course (IBOLC) and then Ranger School at Ft. Benning Georgia before stepping into a leadership role as a second lieutenant.
KDHF accepting
scholarship applications
ASHLAND
King’s Daughters Health Foundation is accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors for the 2021-22 academic year. Three scholarship opportunities are available.
The Stewart Health Foundation Scholarship, first offered in 2019, is available. The scholarship amount is $2,000 per year, renewable for up to four years, provided eligibility criteria are met. The scholarship is open to high school students residing in Boyd, Carter, Greenup or Lawrence counties in Kentucky; Lawrence County in Ohio; and Wayne County in West Virginia. Children of full-time King’s Daughters team members are exempt from the residency requirement.
Scholarship funds may be used toward tuition, room and board, books and lab fees.
Four $1,500 Boyd County Medical Society scholarships will be awarded in 2021. One scholarship each will be awarded to a senior from Boyd County High School, Ashland Blazer High School, Fairview High School and Russell High School.
Scholarship funds are applied to the first year’s tuition, room and board, books and lab fees. Students pursuing any field of study are eligible.
The Edna and Mildred Monk Memorial Nursing Scholarship is available to graduating seniors who are dependents of King’s Daughters team members. This $1,000 scholarship supports the first school year’s tuition, room and board, books and lab fees for students pursuing the field of nursing.
All scholarship recipients must maintain a 2.5 GPA with a minimum of 12 hours of classes per semester. Recipients must also provide the Health Foundation with a copy of transcripts at the end of each semester to receive the next semester’s payment.
To view and download the applications, visit KingsDaughtersHealth.com. Applications must be received no later than Wednesday, March 31. Call (606) 408-0412 for more information.