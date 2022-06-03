Ashland Senior Center marks anniversary
ASHLAND
The Ashland Senior Center will mark its 50th year with an event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at the center.
Director Sue Dowdy said there will be a dedication of a new mural on the outside of the building by painter Elias Reynolds.
Refreshments will be offered by Chef Andy Moore. Dulcimer music will be provided by Dewey Saunderson.
Special church service planned
IRONTON
Resurrection Hope United Methodist Church, at 617 Wyanoke St., with Lawrence County Methodist Ministers will host a Pentecost Sunday Service at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Calvin Alston Jr., superintendent of the Shawnee District, will bring message.
The Christian Holy Day commemorates the coming of the Holy Spirit in the form of flames to the Apostles and other followers of Jesus Christ as recorded in the new testament (Acts 2:1-3) the fifth book of the New Testament of the Bible.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for June 1 are: first — Jody Lowman; second — Kathy Setterman; third — Juanita Ditty; fourth — Norma Meek.
Staff reports