FLATWOODS
Air Supreme is Ashland Alliance’s Business of the Month for January.
The family-owned business is a residential repair and installation heating/cooling company operated by Terry and Betsy Callihan.
During COVID-related shutdowns, according to Ashland Alliance, Air Supreme waived diagnostic fees for all restaurant workers. They offer military, first responder and hospital employee discounts as well.
Air Supreme will offer quarterly installation promotions in 2021.
“We are able to connect with other businesses throughout the Ashland area,” said Betsy Callihan of the company’s Alliance membership. “It is important to us to know we have a place to go that will help support us in our growth, and we love that we are able to help others grow as well.”
Air Supreme, based in Flatwoods, can be reached at (606) 547-4520.
MEETING
• Thursday at noon: Boyd County Fiscal Court will have a special meeting that will be open to the public. The only item on the agenda is “work session.”