Art students' works on show
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art will display artwork by participants in its studio classes and workshops during the Studio Selections exhibit from May 20 through June 18. A free opening reception will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday as part of the 4th Tuesday Tour Series at HMA.
“We are pleased to highlight the work of participants in the art classes and workshops at the Huntington Museum of Art by giving them the opportunity to display their artwork in a museum setting,” HMA Education Director Cindy Dearborn said. “We think museum visitors will be impressed with the quality of the work taking place in our art studios here at the Huntington Museum of Art.”
Recent studio classes offered at HMA include ceramics, photography, painting, printmaking and drawing.
For more information, visit hmoa.org.
3rd Friday cruise-in upcoming
CATLETTSBURG
The city's Third Friday Cruise-In will begin at 5 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the C. David Hagerman Judicial Building.
Vehicle registration is $10, which includes a ticket for door prizes. There will be food trucks, music and classic cars, along with a Kids Corner on the Courthouse Lawn featuring a Cookie Walk, face painting and other activities.
KYTC Mowing Operations Now Under Way in Northeast Kentucky
Slow-moving equipment, lane closures
With the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s spring mowing season now under way, motorists should use caution and watch for slow-moving equipment and lane closures on the region’s roadways.
State highway technicians began mowing roadside rights of way last week in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties. Mowing will continue daily through June as weather allows.
Motorists on state highways should slow down in mowing zones, which will be marked by warning signs. Safety vehicles will move along with highway crews to warn traffic of mowers ahead.
Please use caution and avoid passing mowers, especially on narrow two-lane roadways. When possible, crews will move aside to let traffic pass. On four-lane highways, move over and slow down when passing mowing crews.
On higher-volume highways such as interstates and U.S. routes, contractors will mow roadsides according to the following schedule:
On May 22, crews will begin mowing along I-64’s roadsides, medians and exit ramps. Work will take place west to east, starting in the Lexington area and mowing toward Ashland.
On May 29, crews will begin mowing U.S. 23 in Greenup and Boyd counties.
Around May 29-30, crews will mow U.S. 68 roadsides.
On June 5, crews will begin mowing the AA Highway (Ky. 9 and Ky. 10), beginning in the Grayson or Greenup areas and moving toward northern Kentucky.
One-lane traffic through Thursday on U.S. 60
PRINCESS
Bridge work on U.S. 60 near Princess in Boyd County will require temporary traffic restrictions through Thursday this week.
To avoid lengthy delays, motorists are strongly advised to seek alternate routes during work hours — primarily between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., although traffic impacts could occur throughout each day — as contractors set concrete beams on the new Williams Creek bridge.
Crews will close one lane of U.S. 60 near the Ky. 5/Princess Drive intersection (milepoint 2.1) and hold traffic up to 15 minutes at a time so cranes can off-load bridge beams and set them in place. While cranes are moving beams, all traffic will be stopped in each direction as a safety precaution.
Lengthy delays are likely during the work, which is part of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s ongoing $46 million highway widening project between the I-64 interchange at Coalton and the Ky. 180 intersection at Cannonsburg.
Again, all thru traffic should consider alternate routes, such as using Ky. 180 to connect between I-64 (Exit 185) and U.S. 60 at Cannonsburg. Traffic needed access to Ky. 5 should consider detouring via KY 3293 or KY 716 through Summit.
Visit GoKY.ky.gov online for more information.