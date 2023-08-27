Art show to open Thursday
IRONTON
Sculptor and Morehead State University art professor Mike Bowen’s work will be displayed at Ohio University Southern’s Art Gallery through Sept. 30. An opening reception will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
GCDB closed for holiday
GREENUP
The Greenup County District Board will be closed on Sept. 4 to observe Labor Day.
The office will reopen at 8 a.m. Sept. 5.
Extension office closed
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service will be closed on Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.
I-64 projects under way
Three Kentucky Transportation Cabinet highway improvement projects totaling $35 million are under way along I-64 in northeastern Kentucky with work zones continuing through this fall and into next spring.
The projects will bring smoother pavement, drainage repairs, new guardrail, cable barrier and other enhancements to 30 miles of the interstate in Rowan and Carter counties, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Work zones include lane closures, speed limit reductions and yield conditions at interstate on ramps. Approaching work zones, the right lane of I-64 is closed in the following locations:
• I-64 (MM 129-135) in Rowan Co.: From the Bath County line to the Bullfork Road overpass, mile markers 129 to 135. One-lane traffic each direction. Right lane closed, merge left approaching work zone. Watch for traffic shifts inside work zones. Speed limit reduced to 55 mph. Traffic entering I-64 from Ky. 801 must yield at the bottom of the on ramp to oncoming interstate traffic.
• I-64 (MM 141-148) in Rowan Co.: From the Rowan County rest areas to the Carter County line. Contractors will set up traffic control — right lane closed, merge left, each direction — beginning next week, Aug. 28, with milling and paving expected to start after Labor Day.
• I-64 (MM 154-171) in Carter Co.: From about Smith Run overpass to the Tygarts Creek bridge, mile markers 154 to 160, this year. One-lane traffic each direction. Right lane closed, merge left approaching work zone. Watch for traffic shifts inside work zones. Speed limit reduced to 55 mph. Traffic entering I-64 from Ky. 2 at Olive Hill must yield at the bottom of the on ramp to oncoming interstate traffic.
Next year, beginning in spring, the Carter County work zone will shift eastward with construction and lane closures taking place between the Tygarts Creek bridge/Olive Hill Exit 161 and Grayson, mile markers 160 to 171.
Visit GoKY.ky.gov online for real-time traffic information.
• Today at 5:30 p.m.: Greenup County Schools, board meeting, Central Office. Alternate location: GCHS.
• Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 5 p.m.: Ashland Independent Schools, board meeting, board of education office (Hickman Street). Meeting was originally scheduled for today.
Staff reports